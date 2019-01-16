Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Senators Sum

January 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Colorado 0 1 1—2
Ottawa 0 3 2—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 11 (Tierney, Dzingel), 2:06. 2, Ottawa, Stone 21 (Ceci), 3:13. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 19 (Duchene, Chabot), 9:01. 4, Colorado, Zadorov 4 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 18:53.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Duchene 19 (Smith), 7:49. 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 27 (Rantanen, Barrie), 16:01 (pp). 7, Ottawa, Duchene 20, 18:58.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-12-12_32. Ottawa 13-8-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 12-11-5 (30 shots-26 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 6-11-1 (32-30).

A_14,468 (18,572). T_2:32.

Referees_Marc Joannette, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bryan Pancich.

