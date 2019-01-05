Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Avdalovic scores 17, Northern Arizona beats Idaho St. 81-69

January 5, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Luke Avdalovic scored 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from distance and led five players in double-figure scoring as Northern Arizona beat Idaho State 81-69 on Saturday night.

Ted McCree added 16 points for the Lumberjacks (4-10, 2-2). Carlos Hines had 14 points and six assists, Cameron Shelton had 12 points and Bernie Andre had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Lumberjacks scored first and led all the way, pushing it to 23-10 midway through the first half and they were up 42-30 at the break.

Idaho State surged 11-4 to start the second half, cutting the Lumberjacks lead to 46-41 with 14:58 to play but Andre replied with a 3-pointer and a jumper back-to-back, and Shelton and Nik Mains made layups to stretch it to 55-45 midway and Idaho State never threatened after that.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals (6-7, 2-2) with a career-high 25 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument