The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Balanced Abilene Christian rolls past Northwestern St. 78-69

January 19, 2019 9:40 pm
 
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — B.J. Maxwell had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Abilene Christian to a 78-69 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Abilene Christian (16-3, 5-1 Southland Conference) never trailed and had a double-digit lead for most of the game.

Jalone Friday added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaren Lewis chipped in with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Payten Ricks had 10 points.

LaTerrance Reed scored 16 points to lead Northwestern State (7-11, 2-3). Ishmael Lane, Brian White, and Vonte Ott each added 12 points. Lane grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Abilene Christian led by double digits about nine minutes into the game and stretched it to 20 points early in the second half. The Demons pulled within nine points with 7:33 to play, and not again until their final basket.

