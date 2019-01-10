Balanced attack helps Memphis beat East Carolina 78-72

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 16 points, Kyvon Davenport had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat East Carolina 78-72 on Thursday night.

Memphis (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from a 90-77 loss at then-No. 19 Houston on Sunday that snapped a four-game win streak. East Carolina (8-7, 1-2) has lost three of its last five.

With the game tied at 65 with about eight minutes left, Isaiah Maurice scored on a hook shot, Davenport made a dunk and Harris a 3-pointer and the Tigers led 72-67 with 4:47 left. The Pirates cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:31 to go but did not score again until 3 seconds remained.

Harris made four 3-pointers and Davenport collected his sixth double-double of the season. Kareem Brewton Jr. added 13 points for the Tigers. Antwann Jones and Maurice chipped in 10 points apiece.

Jayden Gardner had 18 points for the Pirates. Seth LeDay added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. K.J. Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

