The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Balanced attack leads Vermont over Hartford 81-62

January 12, 2019 9:09 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 21 points and 12 rebounds and led five Vermont players in double-figure scoring as the Catamounts cruised to an 81-62 victory over Hartford on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Vermont (13-4, 3-0 America East Conference) avenged last season’s 69-68 loss at home to Hartford (8-9, 1-1) that snapped its nine-game win streak against the Hawks dating to Jan. 29, 2014.

Lamb added two assists, two steals and three blocks. Ernie Duncan chipped in with 16 points for the Catamounts, Isaiah Moll had 15 points, Stef Smith had 12 and Robin Duncan 10.

John Carroll had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and J.R. Lynch scored 14 points for Hartford.

Vermont had a double-digit lead with about four minutes left in the first half and built a 36-23 halftime advantage. Ernie Duncan hit a corner 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 surge at the start of the second half and the Catamounts cruised from there.

