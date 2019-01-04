Listen Live Sports

Ball State ends Toledo’s 10-game winning streak

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and 12 rebounds, and Ball State ended Toledo’s 10-game win streak with a 79-64 victory in a Mid-American Conference opener Friday night.

Teague posted his second double-double this season. Tayler Persons scored 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Trey Moses added 17 points and K.J. Walton 14 for the Cardinals (10-4), who won their fourth straight and ninth in their last 10 games by taking down the defending MAC West champions.

Toledo (12-2) lost for the first time in eight home games this season.

The Cardinals shot 48 percent and dominated points in the paint 48-24. Toledo shot only 36 percent, including 27 percent from the arc (8 of 30).

Ball State led from the outset and was up by 12 at halftime. Except for the opening minutes of the second half, the lead remained in double figures, reaching 24 with 6½ minutes left after a 10-0 run.

Chris Darrington led Toledo with 13 points.

