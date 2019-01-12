Baylor F Clark will miss rest of season after knee surgery

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor forward Tristan Clark, the national leader shooting 74 percent from the field, will miss the rest of the season after surgery on his left knee.

The Bears made the announcement about the 6-foot-9 sophomore before Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Kansas. It came four days after Clark scored 16 points while playing 34 minutes in a home win over No. 20 Iowa State.

Clark averaged 14.6 points while starting all 14 games before Saturday. He had made 84 of his 114 shots for 73.7 percentage that was on pace to be the fourth-best shooting season in NCAA history. He now won’t play in enough games to qualify for that.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.