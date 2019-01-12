Listen Live Sports

Bears’ Amos, Eagles’ Bennett fined for roughness in playoffs

January 12, 2019 7:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago safety Adrian Amos has been fined $26,739 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the Bears’ playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amos hit tight end Zach Ertz, who was deemed a defenseless receiver, in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 16-15 win last Sunday. It came on a third-down play that extended the drive that gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead on Dallas Goedert’s 10-yard touchdown catch.

Eagles defensive lineman Bennett was docked $10,026 on Saturday, also for unnecessary roughness, for an open-handed punch to the face of Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long’s face in the second quarter. It was also a third-down play that extended a drive, and Chicago kicked a field goal a few plays later.

___

