Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears hire former Steeler Townsend to coach defensive backs

January 18, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend as defensive backs coach.

Townsend played on two Super Bowl championship teams with Pittsburgh and has spent eight years on NFL and college staffs. He was the New York Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach this season.

Townsend will work with two All-Pros in safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller. He replaces Ed Donatell, who joined Vic Fangio’s staff in Denver as defensive coordinator after getting passed over by the Bears in favor of Chuck Pagano. Chicago went 12-4 to win the NFC North and made its first playoff appearance since 2010 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.

The Bears also hired Ronell Williams as defensive quality control coach on Friday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy