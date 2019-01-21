Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears hire Monachino as senior assistant, OLBs coach

January 21, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.

Monachino worked for new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis and with him on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore. He was a senior defensive analyst for Missouri last season and was hired as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December.

In Chicago, he will work with All-Pro Khalil Mack. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season. Their defense ranked among the best in the NFL.

The Bears announced the move on Monday.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference