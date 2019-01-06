Listen Live Sports

Bears tight end Trey Burton sidelined by groin injury

January 6, 2019 3:39 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Bears tight end Trey Burton is inactive for Chicago’s playoff game against Philadelphia after he was a late add to the team’s injury report.

The NFC North champion Bears announced Burton’s groin injury Saturday night, and they listed him as questionable.

The 27-year-old Burton spent his first three NFL seasons with the Eagles. He signed a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in March.

Burton set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns this season.

While Burton is out Sunday, All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is active after being sidelined by a right ankle injury. He missed the final two games of the season.

Philadelphia’s inactive list includes quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Mike Wallace, cornerback Sidney Jones, linebacker D.J. Alexander, offensive linemen Chance Warmack and Matt Pryor, and defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Wide receiver Kevin White, offensive linemen Eric Kush and Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims, defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Aaron Lynch round out Chicago’s inactive list. Lynch is out with an elbow injury.

