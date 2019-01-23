Listen Live Sports

Beckham joins former United teammates with stake in Salford

January 23, 2019 6:59 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David Beckham has joined some of his former Manchester United teammates by investing in fifth-tier English team Salford.

The move comes five years after Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt first bought a stake in the non-league team, which is located less than eight kilometers (five miles) from United’s Old Trafford.

The former United players are members of the so-called “Class of 92 ” who graduated from the academy and won trophies under Alex Ferguson.

The English Football Association has yet to approve Beckham’s 10 percent stake.

Salford says the combined “Class of 92” shareholding would rise to 60 percent, with Singaporean business partner Peter Lim owning the rest.

Beckham is also involved in the launch of the Inter Miami team in Major League Soccer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

