Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bellamy leaves Cardiff coaching job while being investigated

January 3, 2019 6:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARDIFF, England (AP) — Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy says he has temporarily stepped down from his job coaching Cardiff’s under-18 team while being investigated for bullying.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported this week that the parents of a young English player complained to Cardiff about Bellamy’s behavior toward their son, who has since left the club.

Bellamy says he is “saddened both by the allegations and the manner in which they were made and I categorically refute them.”

In a statement, Bellamy added that he “temporarily removed myself from my coaching position in order to cooperate fully with the club’s inquiry.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bellamy scored 19 goals in 78 games for Wales and also had successful spells playing for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle. He finished his career in 2014 at hometown club Cardiff.

The 39-year-old Bellamy says he wants to return to coaching at Cardiff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address