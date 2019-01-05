Listen Live Sports

Benlevi scores 19, Mitchell adds 16 in Georgia State victory

January 5, 2019 7:23 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Malik Benlevi scored 19 points, Devin Mitchell added 16 points and they combined to make eight 3-pointers in Georgia State’s 73-69 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.

Mitchell made 4 of 6 3-pointers and Benlevi made 4 of 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt). Kane Williams had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and D’Marcus Simonds had 12 rebounds.

Tre Nottingham scored 17 points for Texas State (12-3, 1-1).

Texas State’s Alex Peacock hit a 3-pointer to draw within five with 25 seconds to go before the Bobcats fouled to send Jeff Thomas to the line. He made both free throws for a seven-point lead. The finish got interesting when Tre Nottingham drained a 3-pointer, and after a turnover, Georgia State sent Peacock to the line trailing by three with 4 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, which was rebounded by Georgia State’s Simonds. He made one free throw for the final margin.

