Big second half helps Liberty beat Kennesaw State 62-41

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Scottie James had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Liberty pulled away big in the second half for a 62-41 victory over Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.

Caleb Homesley added 12 points and seven rebounds for Liberty (15-4, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Keenan Gumbs and Elijah Cuffee chipped in 11 points apiece.

Darius McGhee, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Flames, scored just five points and was 1-of-6 shooting from long range.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. Liberty scored a season-low 25 points in the first half for a one-point lead.

Tyler Hooker had 16 points and seven rebounds for Kennesaw State (3-15, 0-3), which has lost five straight. The Owls’ 24.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Liberty opponent this season.

Liberty faces North Florida (9-10, 3-1) at home on Saturday. Kennesaw State hosts Florida Gulf Coast (5-13, 0-3) on Saturday.

