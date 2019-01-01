Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|2
|2
|16
|21
|13
|11
|4
|3
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|3
|1
|16
|28
|25
|8
|7
|3
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|20
|21
|12
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|3
|0
|12
|23
|20
|6
|7
|4
|Michigan
|2
|4
|4
|2
|12
|28
|32
|6
|7
|6
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|1
|1
|11
|38
|37
|11
|5
|2
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|16
|26
|6
|10
|2
___
Ohio St. 3, Mercyhurst 1
Minnesota 5, Ferris St. 3
Ohio St. 5, Mercyhurst 4
Ferris St. 3, Minnesota 2
Michigan Tech 2, Michigan 2, Tech wins shootout
Lake Superior St. 4, Michigan St. 3, OT
Michigan 2, Michigan St. 2, OT
Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.