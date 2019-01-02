Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 11 4 3 Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3 Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 12 5 1 Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 6 7 4 Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 6 Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 2 Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 10 2

Monday’s Games

Michigan 2, Michigan St. 2, OT

Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., exhibition

