Big Ten Glance

January 2, 2019 12:05 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 4 2 2 2 16 21 13 11 4 3
Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 7 3
Notre Dame 5 3 0 0 15 20 21 12 5 1
Minnesota 3 2 3 0 12 23 20 6 7 4
Michigan 2 4 4 2 12 28 32 6 7 6
Penn St. 3 4 1 1 11 38 37 11 5 2
Michigan St. 2 5 1 1 8 16 26 6 10 2

Monday’s Games

Michigan 2, Michigan St. 2, OT

Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., exhibition

