Big Ten Glance

January 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 5 2 3 2 20 34 20 12 4 4
Wisconsin 4 3 3 1 16 28 25 8 9 3
Notre Dame 5 4 0 0 15 22 25 12 6 1
Minnesota 4 3 3 0 15 29 25 7 8 4
Michigan 3 4 4 2 15 32 34 7 7 6
Penn St. 4 5 1 1 14 43 43 12 6 2
Michigan St. 2 6 2 2 10 23 39 6 11 3

___

Tuesday’s Game

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 18

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Minnesota at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Minnesota at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at the United Center, 7:30 p.m.

