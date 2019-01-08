Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|3
|2
|20
|34
|20
|12
|4
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|3
|1
|16
|28
|25
|8
|9
|3
|Notre Dame
|5
|4
|0
|0
|15
|22
|25
|12
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|3
|0
|15
|29
|25
|7
|8
|4
|Michigan
|3
|4
|4
|2
|15
|32
|34
|7
|7
|6
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|1
|1
|14
|43
|43
|12
|6
|2
|Michigan St.
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|23
|39
|6
|11
|3
Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., exhibition
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at the United Center, 7:30 p.m.
