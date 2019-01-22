Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|8
|3
|3
|2
|29
|49
|29
|15
|5
|4
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|3
|0
|21
|42
|37
|9
|10
|4
|Notre Dame
|6
|6
|1
|0
|19
|32
|38
|13
|8
|2
|Michigan St.
|5
|7
|2
|2
|19
|41
|53
|9
|12
|3
|Michigan
|4
|5
|4
|2
|18
|36
|39
|8
|9
|6
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|4
|1
|17
|34
|33
|8
|10
|4
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|1
|1
|17
|56
|61
|13
|9
|2
___
Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.