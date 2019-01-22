Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

January 22, 2019 12:10 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 8 3 3 2 29 49 29 15 5 4
Minnesota 6 5 3 0 21 42 37 9 10 4
Notre Dame 6 6 1 0 19 32 38 13 8 2
Michigan St. 5 7 2 2 19 41 53 9 12 3
Michigan 4 5 4 2 18 36 39 8 9 6
Wisconsin 4 4 4 1 17 34 33 8 10 4
Penn St. 5 8 1 1 17 56 61 13 9 2

___

Thursday’s Game

Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

