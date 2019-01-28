Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills re-sign Ferguson; hire assistant offensive line coach

January 28, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract and hired Terry Heffernan as an assistant offensive line coach.

Ferguson was an exclusive rights free agent and returns for a fourth season with Buffalo upon signing the contract Monday.

He was initially signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 following four years at LSU. Ferguson spent his first season on Buffalo’s practice squad before taking over the long-snapping job the following year.

Heffernan will work under newly hired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. The two previously worked together on the Detroit Lions’ staff in 2013-14. Heffernan spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bills shook up their offensive line staff by firing Juan Castillo and Andrew Dees following the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.