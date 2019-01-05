Listen Live Sports

Binghamton snaps 10-game streak, beats New Hampshire 69-58

January 5, 2019 4:51 pm
 
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 21 points and Binghamton snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating New Hampshire, 69-58 in the America East Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire had a 10-game winning streak against the Bearcats and had swept the season series with Binghamton the last four years. Binghamton had lost its last seven conference openers.

J.C. Show hit a 3 with 3:16 left in the first half to put Binghamton (5-11) up, 35-24, but UNH went on an 11-0 run that spanned halftime to tie the game at 35-35, but Caleb Stewart hit a 3 to start a 10-0 run by the Bearcats to retake control.

Sessoms, a freshman and Binghamton’s leading scorer, hit a school record seven 3-pointers in the second half against Columbia. Against the Wildcats he was just 1 of 3 from long range but knocked down 7 of 13 from the field and was 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Stewart added 15 points and collected four steals.

New Hampshire (2-12) now has lost 11 straight and is winless against Division I opponents. Josh Hopkins hit 7 of 9 from distance and finished with 23 points.

