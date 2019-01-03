Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Islanders Sums

January 3, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Chicago 1 0 1 0—2
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Kahun 6 (Keith, Saad), 3:05. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Boychuk, Beauvillier), 6:47. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 11:36.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 12 (Lee, Leddy), 18:56 (pp). Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 18:35.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kane 23 (Gustafsson, J.Toews), 5:01 (pp). Penalties_Nelson, NYI, (tripping), 4:23; Keith, CHI, (hooking), 16:49.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, D.Toews 1 (Bailey, Nelson), 1:48. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 3-13-3-2_21. N.Y. Islanders 14-16-18-2_50.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 3-0-1 (50 shots-47 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 10-6-3 (21-19).

A_13,454 (16,234). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Galloway.

