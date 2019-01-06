Blackhawks-Penguins Sum

Chicago 1 2 2—5 Pittsburgh 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 15 (Malkin, Simon), 2:43. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 18 (Rust, Letang), 4:33. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 19 (Gustafsson, Kane), 16:23 (pp).

Second Period_4, Chicago, Kunitz 1 (Dahlstrom, Kruger), 6:46. 5, Pittsburgh, Brassard 7 (Kessel, Pettersson), 9:49. 6, Chicago, Keith 1 (Seabrook, Kane), 16:59.

Third Period_7, Chicago, Strome 10 (Toews, Kane), 1:48. 8, Chicago, Toews 17, 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-14-10_31. Pittsburgh 12-16-6_34.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 7-7-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-7-4 (30-26).

A_18,623 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.

