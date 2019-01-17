Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks-Rangers Sum

January 17, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 1 0 2—3
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 14 (Anisimov, Seabrook), 5:41 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 8, 13:20. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 8 (Staal, Kreider), 17:38.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 22, 13:09.

Third Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 24 (Kane, Gustafsson), 1:40 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 15, 19:42. 7, Chicago, Kahun 8 (Caggiula, Kampf), 19:58.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-9-6_27. N.Y. Rangers 9-13-11_33.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 2 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 3-2-3 (32 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 14-12-7 (27-24).

A_17,434 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state