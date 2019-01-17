Blackhawks-Rangers Sums

Chicago 1 0 2—3 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 14 (Anisimov, Seabrook), 5:41 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 8, 13:20. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 8 (Staal, Kreider), 17:38. Penalties_McLeod, NYR, (high sticking), 3:49.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 22, 13:09. Penalties_Fast, NYR, (hooking), 2:17.

Third Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 24 (Kane, Gustafsson), 1:40 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 15, 19:42. 7, Chicago, Kahun 8 (Caggiula, Kampf), 19:58. Penalties_Fast, NYR, (tripping), 0:19; Kunitz, CHI, (tripping), 12:46.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-9-6_27. N.Y. Rangers 9-13-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 2 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 3-2-3 (32 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 14-12-7 (27-24).

A_17,434 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.

