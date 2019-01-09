Blagojevic, Lynch lead Hartford past UMBC 66-64 in overtime

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — George Blagojevic scored Hartford’s first six points in overtime, J.R. Lynch added a free throw, each scored 16 and Hartford edged UMBC 66-64 Wednesday night.

Travis Weatherington scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and John Carroll added 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Hawks (8-8, 1-0 America East Conference), who eked out their second straight overtime win.

Trailing by two, the Retrievers (9-8, 1-1) missed their last four shots in the final two minutes of overtime, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Ricky Council’s try with one second left was just off the mark.

K.J. Jackson’s 30-footer at the end of regulation for UMBC bounced off the front of the rim, leaving the score tied at 59.

Hartford’s Weatherford was fouled behind the arc and made all three free throws, cutting the gap to 59-57 with 1:37 to go. UMBC missed three straight from the floor before Lynch sank a pair from the line to force overtime.

Joe Sherburne scored 17 to lead UMBC before fouling out with five seconds left in OT.

