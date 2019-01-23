Listen Live Sports

Blair scores career-high 26, UNLV beats New Mexico 74-58

January 23, 2019 12:21 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Blair scored a career-high 26 points to lead UNLV to a 74-58 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win at home.

UNLV (11-7, 5-1 Mountain West) rebounded from a 106-88 loss at Air Force last Wednesday with consecutive double-digit wins. The Rebels routed San Jose State 94-56 in their last outing, and are 5-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Blair was 9 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers. Kris Clyburn added 14 points for UNLV. Noah Robotham had 11 points and Amauri Hardy added 10.

Vance Jackson scored 16 points for New Mexico (9-10, 3-4), which has lost four of its last five games including an 80-69 defeat at home to the Rebels on January 8. Carlton Bragg and Keith McGee chipped in with 12 points apiece. Bragg had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Rebels took the lead for good with about seven minutes left in the first half, closing on a 21-9 run for a 39-27 halftime advantage. New Mexico cut the deficit to eight points twice early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

