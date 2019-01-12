Blue Jackets-Capitals Sum

Columbus 1 0 0 1—2 Washington 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 25 (Nutivaara, Dubois), 1:00.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 18:54.

Overtime_3, Columbus, Panarin 16 (Jones), 3:30 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-6-8-1_22. Washington 11-9-12-1_33.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 8-2-2 (33 shots-32 saves). Washington, Holtby 17-10-2 (11-10), Copley 10-2-3 (11-10).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

