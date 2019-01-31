Blue Jackets-Jets Sums

Columbus 2 1 0—3 Winnipeg 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 26 (Morrow, Wheeler), 4:34. 2, Columbus, Panarin 20 (Murray, Jones), 8:52. 3, Columbus, Anderson 16 (Panarin, Jones), 13:30 (pp). Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (holding), 1:21; Perreault, WPG, (slashing), 12:40; Appleton, WPG, (interference), 14:07.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Appleton 3 (Copp, Lemieux), 13:21. 5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 8 (Foligno, Wennberg), 14:18. Penalties_Werenski, CBJ, (interference), 6:47.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Roslovic 4 (Myers, Trouba), 8:47 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Connor 22 (Trouba, Little), 18:46. Penalties_Murray, CBJ, (interference), 7:03; Scheifele, WPG, (delay of game), 13:53; Anderson, CBJ, (hooking), 19:10.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-12-8_31. Winnipeg 8-9-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 19-16-1 (26 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-14-1 (31-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:24.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

