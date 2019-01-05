Blue Jackets-Panthers Sum

|Columbus
First Period_1, Columbus, Duclair 9 (Wennberg), 1:37. 2, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Barkov, Yandle), 13:19. 3, Florida, Hoffman 20, 18:09.
Second Period_4, Columbus, Anderson 15 (Jenner, Murray), 17:04.
Third Period_5, Columbus, Dubinsky 4, 6:58. 6, Florida, Ekblad 8 (McCann, Yandle), 17:47.
Overtime_7, Columbus, Jones 7 (Dubois, Panarin), 0:18.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-11-9-1_35. Florida 10-7-13_30.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 18-12-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Florida, Reimer 8-7-4 (35-31).
A_15,213 (19,250). T_2:27.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Darren Gibbs.
