Blue Jackets-Panthers Sums

January 5, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Columbus 1 1 1 1—4
Florida 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Duclair 9 (Wennberg), 1:37. 2, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Barkov, Yandle), 13:19. 3, Florida, Hoffman 20, 18:09. Penalties_Wideman, FLA, (delay of game), 3:27.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Anderson 15 (Murray, Jenner), 17:04. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (slashing), 2:15; Jones, CBJ, (interference), 18:11.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Dubinsky 4, 6:58. 6, Florida, Ekblad 8 (McCann, Yandle), 17:47. Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, (roughing), 6:40; Haley, FLA, (roughing), 6:40.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Jones 7 (Panarin, Dubois), 0:18. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-11-9-1_35. Florida 10-7-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 18-12-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Florida, Reimer 8-7-4 (35-31).

A_15,213 (19,250). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Darren Gibbs.

