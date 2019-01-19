Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Wild Sums

January 19, 2019 11:41 pm
 
Columbus 0 1 0—1
Minnesota 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 9 (Staal, Coyle), 16:07. 2, Minnesota, Parise 20 (Aberg, Rask), 17:36. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Rask (too many men on the ice), 2:20; Harrington, CBJ, (slashing), 18:18.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Panarin 19 (Dubois, Jones), 3:07 (pp). Penalties_Parise, MIN, (interference), 2:06; Kunin, MIN, (tripping), 10:13; Atkinson, CBJ, (slashing), 11:34; Jones, CBJ, (interference), 13:30; Koivu, MIN, (slashing), 14:37.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Jones, CBJ, (tripping), 5:08.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 8-6-6_20. Minnesota 12-15-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 19-14-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 18-16-3 (20-19).

A_19,054 (18,064). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.

