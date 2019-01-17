Listen Live Sports

Blues-Bruins Sums

January 17, 2019 9:40 pm
 
St. Louis 0 2 0—2
Boston 0 2 3—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (high sticking), 7:53; Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 17:30; Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 17:30.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krug 5 (Krejci, Cehlarik), 3:31. 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 17 (Kyrou, Perron), 4:23. 3, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (Schwartz, Schenn), 13:36. 4, Boston, Backes 5 (Krejci, Chara), 16:00 (pp). Penalties_Cehlarik, BOS, (tripping), 1:01; Bortuzzo, STL, (cross checking), 14:03; Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 16:40; St. Louis bench, served by Maroon (too many men on the ice), 18:11.

Third Period_5, Boston, Wagner 6 (Forsbacka Karlsson), 5:27. 6, Boston, Marchand 18 (Bergeron, McAvoy), 13:12. 7, Boston, Kuraly 6 (Krejci, Wagner), 19:08. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-11-10_30. Boston 13-8-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 15-15-4 (26 shots-22 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8-3 (30-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:24.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.

