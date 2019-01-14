Blues-Capitals Sum

St. Louis 0 3 1—4 Washington 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 33 (Orlov, Boyd), 7:50 (pp).

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Barbashev 6, 3:18. 3, St. Louis, Dunn 4 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 5:11. 4, St. Louis, Perron 16 (Dunn, O’Reilly), 8:00.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 15 (Pietrangelo, O’Reilly), 10:24 (pp).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-14-9_37. Washington 7-13-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 15-14-4 (29 shots-28 saves). Washington, Copley 10-3-3 (37-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brian Mach.

