Blues-Capitals Sums

January 14, 2019 9:40 pm
 
St. Louis 0 3 1—4
Washington 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 33 (Boyd, Orlov), 7:50 (pp). Penalties_Dunn, STL, (boarding), 6:14.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Barbashev 6, 3:18. 3, St. Louis, Dunn 4 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 5:11. 4, St. Louis, Perron 16 (O’Reilly, Dunn), 8:00. Penalties_O’Reilly, STL, (tripping), 5:22; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 15:00; Maroon, STL, (roughing), 15:00.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 15 (Pietrangelo, O’Reilly), 10:24 (pp). Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (hooking), 2:01; Tarasenko, STL, (holding), 3:07; Ovechkin, WSH, (delay of game), 9:26.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-14-9_37. Washington 7-13-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 15-14-4 (29 shots-28 saves). Washington, Copley 10-3-3 (37-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brian Mach.

