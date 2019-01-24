Blues-Ducks Sum

St. Louis 1 2 2—5 Anaheim 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Anaheim, Sprong 8 (Getzlaf, Lindholm), 6:44. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 17 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 10:34.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Sanford 6, 2:04. 4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 10 (Maroon, Sanford), 7:41.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Bozak 7 (Schwartz, Parayko), 8:42. 6, St. Louis, Blais 2 (Gunnarsson, MacEachern), 9:16.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-13-6_32. Anaheim 2-7-4_13.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 5-1-1 (13 shots-12 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-16-8 (31-26), Johnson 2-9-0 (1-1).

A_16,795 (17,174). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

