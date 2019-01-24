Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Ducks Sums

January 24, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 1 2 2—5
Anaheim 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Anaheim, Sprong 8 (Getzlaf, Lindholm), 6:44. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 17 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 10:34. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Sanford 6, 2:04. 4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 10 (Maroon, Sanford), 7:41. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Bozak 7 (Schwartz, Parayko), 8:42. 6, St. Louis, Blais 2 (Gunnarsson, MacEachern), 9:16. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (high sticking), 10:35.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-13-6_32. Anaheim 2-7-4_13.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 5-1-1 (13 shots-12 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-16-8 (31-26), Johnson 2-9-0 (1-1).

A_16,795 (17,174). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service