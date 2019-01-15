Listen Live Sports

Blues-Islanders Sums

January 15, 2019 10:10 pm
 
St. Louis 0 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 10 (Lee), 8:43. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (delay of game), 2:28; Mayfield, NYI, (hooking), 5:14; Lee, NYI, (delay of game), 10:49.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 17 (O’Reilly, Bouwmeester), 6:07. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (holding), 12:15; Leddy, NYI, (slashing), 12:25; Schwartz, STL, (hooking), 16:00.

Overtime_3, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 10 (Barzal, Beauvillier), 1:37. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 5-18-8_31. N.Y. Islanders 11-6-7-1_25.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 3-0-1 (25 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 13-7-3 (31-30).

A_10,042 (15,795). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Pierre Racicot.

