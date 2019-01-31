Blues put Perron on injured reserve with upper-body injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues have placed winger David Perron on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced the roster move Thursday. Perron has missed the past three games.

Before the injury, Perron had six goals and 10 assists during a career-best 13-game point streak. The 30-year-old is second on the team with 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists.

The Blues haven’t played since Jan. 23 and return from their league-mandated bye week Saturday at Columbus.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.