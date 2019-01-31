Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues put Perron on injured reserve with upper-body injury

January 31, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues have placed winger David Perron on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced the roster move Thursday. Perron has missed the past three games.

Before the injury, Perron had six goals and 10 assists during a career-best 13-game point streak. The 30-year-old is second on the team with 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists.

The Blues haven’t played since Jan. 23 and return from their league-mandated bye week Saturday at Columbus.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.