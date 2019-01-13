Blues-Stars Sums

St. Louis 2 0 1—3 Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 13 (Parayko, Schwartz), 0:34. 2, St. Louis, Maroon 4 (Sundqvist, Bortuzzo), 9:54. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (holding), 10:23; Faksa, DAL, (interference), 11:44.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Condra 1 (Janmark, Klingberg), 8:35. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 14 (Sundqvist, Perron), 12:38 (pp). Penalties_Spezza, DAL, (interference), 11:52.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-7-11_28. Dallas 10-8-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 3-0-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Dallas, Bishop 15-11-2 (28-25).

A_18,124 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.

