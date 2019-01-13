Blues-Stars Sums

|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1—3
|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 13 (Parayko, Schwartz), 0:34. 2, St. Louis, Maroon 4 (Sundqvist, Bortuzzo), 9:54. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (holding), 10:23; Faksa, DAL, (interference), 11:44.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Condra 1 (Janmark, Klingberg), 8:35. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 14 (Sundqvist, Perron), 12:38 (pp). Penalties_Spezza, DAL, (interference), 11:52.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-7-11_28. Dallas 10-8-4_22.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 3-0-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Dallas, Bishop 15-11-2 (28-25).
A_18,124 (18,532). T_2:27.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.