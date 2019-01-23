Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bogues leads way as SFA rallies in final seconds

January 23, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Shannon Bogues scored the final 5 points and Stephen F. Austin rallied from a 7-point deficit in the final 26 seconds to defeat Abilene Christian 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Davonte Fitzgerald made 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds left to start the rally, Kevon Harris dunked for two more points and Bogues hit a jumper at 0:13 followed by a 3-pointer for the lead with 5 seconds to go.

Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks had an eventful final minute. His two free throws at 0:46 put the Wildcats up 60-53 but his turnover with 17 seconds left and missed free throw five seconds later set the stage for Bogues’ go-ahead 3-pointer. Ricks missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bogues scored 20 points, going 4-for-9 from distance, and had six rebounds. Harris scored 24 points and Fitzgerald had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (10-8, 3-3 Southland Conference).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hayden Farquhar scored 19 points, Jaylen Franklin added 15 points and Ricks had 11 points for Abilene Christian (16-4, 5-2).

The Lumberjacks trailed for most of the game. Their last lead prior to the final seconds was 35-33 with 15:19 left in regulation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service