Bologna fires Inzaghi and hires Mihajlovic as coach

January 28, 2019 3:10 pm
 
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Bologna has fired Filippo Inzaghi and hired Sinisa Mihajlovic as its new coach.

Bologna made the announcement on Monday, a day after losing at home to Frosinone 4-0.

Inzaghi, the former striker for Juventus and AC Milan, was hired in June.

Mihajlovic’s most recent job was with Sporting Lisbon but he was fired nine days after being hired in June and didn’t coach a single match.

Mihajlovic, whose contract lasts through the end of the season with an option for next season, previously coached Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A.

Mihajlovic has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, Milan and Torino.

Bologna is in 18th place, three points from safety.

