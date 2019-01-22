Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bonamego back with Lions as special teams coordinator

January 22, 2019 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Former Central Michigan coach John Bonamego is returning to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced Tuesday that they have hired Bonamego as special teams coordinator. That’s the same position he held with the Lions before becoming CMU’s coach for the past four seasons. Bonamego’s tenure at CMU ended when the team went 1-11 in 2018.

Bonamego was special teams coordinator for the Lions in 2013 and 2014. He’s also coached special teams for the Jaguars, Packers, Saints and Dolphins.

Bonamego went 22-29 as CMU’s coach.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference