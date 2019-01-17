Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Booker helps Long Beach St down UC Irvine with 28 points

January 17, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker scored 28 points and distributed six assists and Long Beach State beat UC Irvine 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Booker made a pair of free throws to tie it at 56-all and that started a 9-0 run that ended with Booker’s layup with five minutes left. Booker made 15 of 16 foul shots and the 49ers finished 23 of 27 from the line.

Booker was coming off a career-high 32-point effort in Saturday’s 82-77 win over defending conference champion UC Davis. He set a school record making 19 of 20 free throws.

Long Beach State (8-10, 2-0 Big West) scored 50 points in the second half after being down 32-30 at intermission. The 49ers committed just five turnovers.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bryan Alberts scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Mason Riggins scored 14 and KJ Byers 10.

Evan Leonard scored 16 points for the Anteaters (14-5, 2-1) and John Edgar Jr. scored 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA