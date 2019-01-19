Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bowling Green wins 9th straight game, eases by WMU 79-48

January 19, 2019 4:38 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye had 14 points, with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds and five assists, Justin Turner added 13 points and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 79-48 on Saturday for its ninth straight victory.

BGSU (13-5, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its best start in conference play in 57 years and has won 10 consecutive home games for the program’s best effort since the 1999-00 team went 12-0 at Anderson Arena.

Antwon Lillard chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green. Turner entered having scored 20-plus in five consecutive MAC regular-season games but was just 5 of 13 from the field.

The Falcons started the game on a 9-0 run and held WMU to 21-percent shooting (6 of 28) in the first half for a 30-17 lead.

Seth Dugan had eight points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-12, 0-5), which has lost five straight.

