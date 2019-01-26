Bowman 3 lifts BC over Wake Forest 65-61

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ky Bowman connected on a 3-point shot over two defenders with 16 seconds left to lift Boston College to a 65-61 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Frustrated most of the night by tight and double-teaming defense, Bowman released the off-balance 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired.

Wake Forest had a final chance to tie, but Brandon Childress’ desperation 3-point attempt bounced off the backboard with eight seconds left. BC’s Jared Hamilton sealed the victory by hitting one foul shot with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Nik Popovic scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-7, 2-4 ACC). Jordan Chatman added 18, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 61 with 2:24 left. Bowman scored 14 points but made only 6 of 15 shots.

Jaylen Hoard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (8-11, 1-6 ACC). Childress, the Deacons’ leading scorer entering the game, had an off-day, finishing with only eight points on 3 for 16 shooting and eight turnovers.

The Deacons fought back after falling into an 8-0 hole – the game’s biggest lead — in the first two minutes to take a 35-31 halftime lead behind a standout performance from Hoard, who scored 11 points and contributed two steals.

Often using two defenders on Bowman, who entered the game averaging 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, on the perimeter, the Deacons held the Eagles scoreless for more than five minutes late in the half.

Bowman had gotten off to a fast start, scoring six points in the first five minutes for the Eagles. But he was limited to three shots – all misses – in the final 15 minutes of the half.

Wake Forest missed its first six shots from the field — Childress missed his first five – but the Deacons dominated inside with a 23-15 rebounding edge in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles won their second straight after five consecutive losses and go home for games against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

Wake Forest: The Deacons lost one of their best chances they’ll have for an ACC victory after three straight losses to Top 25 teams.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At home against Syracuse on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: At home against Louisville on Wednesday.

