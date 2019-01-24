Listen Live Sports

Bracey powers Louisiana Tech to OT victory

January 24, 2019 11:37 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists and Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 89-80 in overtime on Thursday night.

Louisiana Tech never trailed in overtime, building an 83-77 lead after a 3-point play by Anthony Duruji with 1:01 to go. Marshall’s CJ Burks hit a 3-pointer before Tech closed it out with four free throws. The final minute of regulation was more dramatic as the lead changed hands three times before Tech’s Bracey made a layup to tie it and force overtime.

Duruji scored 18 points and JaColby Pemberton had 18 points with 11 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (14-7, 4-4 Conference USA). Ra’Shawn Langston added 12 points.

Marshall guard C.J. Burks had game highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Taevion Kinsey scored 14 and Jannson Williams added 11 points with eight rebounds. The Thundering Herd (12-8, 5-2) fell out of first place in the conference, leaving four teams at 5-2. Old Dominion leads at 6-2.

The Bulldogs led 35-26 at halftime. Marshall stayed close in the second half, first tying the game at 47 with under 13 minutes to go and tying it again at 67 with 2:26 left in regulation.

