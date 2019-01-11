Braves avoid arbitration with Foltynewicz, 6 others

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have agreed to a $5,475,000, one-year deal with Mike Foltynewicz, avoiding arbitration with the All-Star right-hander.

Atlanta also avoided arbitration with its other six players who were eligible, agreeing with right-hander Kevin Gausman ($9.35 million), relievers Sam Freeman ($1,575,000), Arodys Vizcaíno ($4.8 million) and Dan Winkler ($1.61 million), infielder Charlie Culberson ($1,395,000) and outfielder Adam Duvall ($2,875,000).

Foltynewicz went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season and was a big reason the Braves were the surprise NL East champions. His role as staff ace was clear when he was the choice of manager Brian Snitker to pitch Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

Duvall hit only .132 with no homers in 53 at-bats after coming to the Braves in a trade July 30. Even so, he is a strong defensive corner outfielder who hit more than 30 homers in both 2016 and 2017 with Cincinnati.

Advertisement

After going 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 21 starts with Baltimore, Gausman prospered following a midseason trade to the Braves. He was 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts.

Vizcaino, who has battled shoulder problems, shared save chances with A.J. Minter last season. He finished with 16 saves in 18 chances and a 2.11 ERA, and his health will be a key to bullpen plans for 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.