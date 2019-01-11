Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves avoid arbitration with Foltynewicz, 6 others

January 11, 2019 6:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have agreed to a $5,475,000, one-year deal with Mike Foltynewicz, avoiding arbitration with the All-Star right-hander.

Atlanta also avoided arbitration with its other six players who were eligible, agreeing with right-hander Kevin Gausman ($9.35 million), relievers Sam Freeman ($1,575,000), Arodys Vizcaíno ($4.8 million) and Dan Winkler ($1.61 million), infielder Charlie Culberson ($1,395,000) and outfielder Adam Duvall ($2,875,000).

Foltynewicz went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season and was a big reason the Braves were the surprise NL East champions. His role as staff ace was clear when he was the choice of manager Brian Snitker to pitch Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

Duvall hit only .132 with no homers in 53 at-bats after coming to the Braves in a trade July 30. Even so, he is a strong defensive corner outfielder who hit more than 30 homers in both 2016 and 2017 with Cincinnati.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

After going 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 21 starts with Baltimore, Gausman prospered following a midseason trade to the Braves. He was 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts.

Vizcaino, who has battled shoulder problems, shared save chances with A.J. Minter last season. He finished with 16 saves in 18 chances and a 2.11 ERA, and his health will be a key to bullpen plans for 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell