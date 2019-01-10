Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braxton leads St. Francis (Pa.) past LIU-Brooklyn 74-67

January 10, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Braxton had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead St. Francis (Pa.) to a 74-67 win over LIU Brooklyn on Thursday night, ending the Red Flash’s seven-game road losing streak.

Isaiah Blackmon had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (6-8, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Senior Jamaal King had 12 points and a career-high six steals and Mark Flagg added eight points and nine rebounds for the visiting team.

Raiquan Clark had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and seven rebounds for the Blackbirds (7-8, 1-2). Julian Batts added 13 points and Tyrn Flowers had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Flowers made a layup that pulled the Blackbirds within five points with 3:53 to play but they went scoreless from there until a 3-pointer by Batts made it 73-67 with 20 seconds left.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Francis (Pa.) plays St. Francis (NY) (9-6, 1-1) on the road on Thursday. LIU Brooklyn plays Robert Morris (7-8, 2-0) at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission