Braxton scores 16 as St. Francis surges past CCSU 80-69

January 19, 2019 6:14 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Keith Braxton led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as St. Francis (Pa.) raced past Central Connecticut State 80-69 on Saturday.

Jamaal King and Andre Wolford each scored 16 for the Red Flash (7-9, 3-2 Northeast Conference) — Wolford shooting a season-high 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

St. Francis was down five, 39-34, at the break and trailed by eight when Central Connecticut’s Ian Krishman opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Wolford answered with a trey plus a free throw after a Blue Devils turnover and King added a fast-break layup after pulling down the rebound of a CCSU miss and Braxton boosted the Red Flash into a 45-43 lead with a 3-pointer after another defensive rebound.

A Braxton 3-point play forged a 61-61 tie and St. Francis outscored CCSU 19-8 over the final nine minutes.

Jamir Coleman scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-10, 2-3). Krishman and Joe Hugley added 11 each.

